LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Louisville's International Airport is ready for improvements thanks to a federal grant.

The airport authority received $24.4 million in airport infrastructure grants.

The head of the Louisville Regional Airport Authority said Louisville is the third busiest cargo airport in the country and the money will help meet the demands. It will be used for things like improving drainage, even repairing runway pavement and improving lighting.

