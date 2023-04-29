Louisville commits to healing with 'Broken Hearts, Anxious Minds' interfaith gathering

"Those wounds carry into the soul and the spirit of the individual...I ask you all to look at your own scars and ask yourself, 'what is my call to action?'"

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Hundreds packed inside Louisville’s Cathedral of Assumption for an interfaith gathering, converging faiths and leaving politics at the door.

“Broken Hearts, Anxious Minds, a Commitment to a Healthy Community” served as a moment for pause, as Louisville grapples with continued gun violence.

Among those in attendance were Mayor Craig Greenberg, University of Louisville President Dr. Kim Schatzel, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Jason Smith, Metro Council President Markus Winkler, Sen. Karen Berg, former Rep. Charles Booker and a host of the city’s religious leaders.

All were focused on mourning and healing, together.

"Whether it's strengthening our community, whether it's providing food resources, whether it's providing counselors to help the children who have been traumatized," Cathy Mekus with Moms Demand Action said. "Children should just be children. We're failing our kids by not doing something, all of our kids."

Smith said his worries lie within the wounds you often can't see. Those that are often just as deadly.

"Those wounds carry into the soul and the spirit of the individual," he said. "I ask you all to look at your own scars and ask yourself, 'what is my call to action?'"

This gathering comes as Greenberg just announced plans to pour millions into public safety under his FY24 budget proposal.

He's also holding ongoing, bipartisan talks with Frankfort leaders.

"We're grieving, and trying to understand and reconcile the tragic loss of life from gun violence," Greenberg said. "We're also grappling with all of this, just as we're entering our annual season of celebration."