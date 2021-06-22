What you need to know for June 22, 2021

Here are some top stories around Kentuckiana for Tuesday.

Where's the money going to go?

On Thursday, Louisville Metro Council is expected to either approve or deny the city’s budget proposal. The Budget Committee approved a final version of the budget last night.

What’s in it? Potential salary raises for LMPD and EMS, a boost in public safety funding, funds to support local libraries and money for street repair and maintenance projects. Metro Council is also pooling money together to send to community services in Louisville. You can see more details on the budget here.

Oxmoor Center shooting investigation

Louisville Metro Police are investigating after two people were shot and injured outside a restaurant in Oxmoor Center Monday night.

According to police, a man and a woman were shot around 8:30 p.m. as they were walking out of J. Alexander’s Redlands Grill. They are both expected to survive. Several vehicles in the parking lot were also damaged by bullets.

Police are still trying to figure out a motive for the shooting and are looking for suspects. If you were in the area and saw something that could be helpful, you can contact LMPD anonymously at 574-LMPD (5673).

Employment woes continue

It’s something that’s become a familiar issue during the pandemic – there are hundreds of open job positions, but no one seems to be taking them.

Another trend that appears to be on the rise is “rage quitting” – people leaving their jobs without notice, burning bridges between themselves and their boss.

A New Albany resident said some of the reason people may not be quick to return to their old jobs is that they’re viewing this time of joblessness as an opportunity to pursue other passions or career options.

