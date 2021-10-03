What you need to know for March 10, 2021

Here are some top stories for your Wednesday!

Missing kayaker's body recovered from Ohio River

Remains found in the Ohio River near the Newburgh Dam Monday afternoon have been identified as 16-year-old Jacob Stover.

Stover went missing in January while kayaking near the Falls of the Ohio. While his family hoped Stover would return home alive, after several weeks of searching, they realized their efforts needed to turn to recovering his body.

"We are overcome with the grief of losing our son," Stover's parents, Shawn and Melissa Stover, said in a statement.

LMPD looking for suspects in several shootings

Another incident is now under investigation by Kentucky State Police after an LMPD officer shot a suspect near the Bashford Manor Walmart following a pursuit.

Outside of the Bashford Manor incident, police do not have any suspects in the shootings that happened Tuesday. If anyone has any information, they are urged to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD (5673).

ISP sets tentative timeline for body camera implementation

Indiana State Police (ISP) Troopers currently do not wear body cameras but that is set to change. Gov. Eric Holcomb ordered ISP to adopt body cameras by the spring of 2021 and officials with the force said plans are being finalized.

"Right now, we are probably looking at late spring. But still in the confines of what the governor's mandate was," said Captain Ron Galivaz, Chief Public Information Officer for Indiana State Police.

Galivaz said all front-line troopers will be equipped with body cameras, but right now there are discussions around the policy that will surround them.

