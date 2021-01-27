What you need to know Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021

We're halfway through the work week! Here are some of our top headlines.

Snow should arrive just in time for your drive home

We’re expecting to see some winter weather move into Kentuckiana Wednesday, but snow fans will likely be disappointed with the accumulation.

According to Meteorologist T.G. Shuck, we’re looking at a 6 to 8-hour window where light to moderate snow should fall around the area. The snow is expected to start around mid-afternoon and continue throughout the evening, which could cause some issues for the evening commute. Keep that in mind as you head home tonight.

Overall, we’re looking at about an inch of accumulation across most of metro Louisville. Spots in southern Indiana could see some higher accumulation, around two to three inches.

That said, remember that February tends to produce more snow than any other month out of the year – so there’s still plenty of time for that perfect snow day.

Thunder Over Louisville is on for 2021 - kind of

Thunder Over Louisville IS happening this year on April 17 – but it will look far from normal due to the coronavirus pandemic.

First change – no spectators. Second, it won’t be held at Waterfront Park. We don’t know where it will be held yet, but event organizers said that everyone should be able to watch it from home.

In 2018, Thunder over Louisville brought in more than $16 million in tourism. Without visitors and crowds, there's no telling what type of revenue businesses will get in 2021.

There won’t be a gathering on Broadway for the Pegasus Parade, either. Organizers are expected to share more information on this year’s parade once they have the plan in place.

UK variant of COVID-19 confirmed in Kentucky

Two cases of the COVID-19 variant from the United Kingdom have been confirmed in Kentucky, according to Gov. Andy Beshear.

The variant is believed to spread more aggressively, but studies from both Moderna and Pfizer say that their vaccines seem to work against it. Doctors are now recommending that people wear two masks for an extra layer of protection.

Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack is expected to discuss the implications of the strain in Kentucky during Wednesday’s press briefing beginning at 4 p.m.

