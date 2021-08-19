HIV cases increasing in Louisville

So far this year, more than 126 new cases have been reported.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Local health officials are concerned over the amount of new HIV cases being reported in Louisville.

Over the last several years, around 144 new HIV cases have been reported on average. But so far this year, more than 126 new cases have been reported.

Health officials believe the increase could put the city on pace to reach more than 200 by the end of the year.

The Louisville Metro Public Health Department said it has a number of programs that can help prevent the spread of HIV.

