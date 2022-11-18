Louisville groups prepare winter shelters for city's houseless community

"The truth of the matter is we don't have enough space for everyone that's experiencing homelessness in our city."

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LOUISVILLE, Ky - The bitterly cold temperatures are starting to sit in across Kentuckiana and are raising alarms around Louisville about houseless individuals.

Local groups are asking everyone to be mindful of those who can't escape the cold.

Chasity told WHAS11 she's fought to stay warm for the past nine years.

"It's really trying for us out here," she said. "I'm going to pray everyday that God gets me through all of this."

Chasity says she travels from Jefferson Street to Indiana daily to find shelter and necessary items to survive, but thanks to the Veteran's Club she didn't have to travel far.

Members gave out bags filled with tents, blankets, hats, coats and more on Friday. Founder Jeremy Harrell said he gives out the survival kits around this time every year.

"We want to make sure they have some type of protection from the elements because sometime society thinks because there are many shelters in Louisville that everyone has a place to go," Harrell said. "And that's not necessarily the truth."

Christen "Tiny" Herron, founder of Forgotten Louisville, says shelters sadly don't have enough room to meet the demand.

"Our shelters are full right now because of the temperature," Herron said. "The truth of the matter is we don't have enough space for everyone that's experiencing homelessness in our city."

However she said there are other ways to make sure everyone weathers this year's winter weather.

"Just being a good neighbor," Herron said. "It doesn't take much to stop and check on someone. If you see somebody sleeping on the sidewalk, it's okay to say 'Hey are you okay? Is there anything that I can get you?'"

She said helping out a houseless person can even be as simple as calling a local outreach team to check on an individual, "but don't turn a blind eye to it."

