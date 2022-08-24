Louisville hotels host mobile donation site for eastern Kentucky, asking for surplus supplies

They are collecting linens, personal hygiene items, cleaning supplies, bottled water and other necessities at the hotels.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Hotel Association (LHA) is hosting a donation drive for those affected by the historic flooding in eastern Kentucky.

According to a press release, starting Wednesday, Aug. 24 and ending on Aug. 31, the LHA will have a mobile collection site visiting several hotels in Louisville to gather extra supplies.

The donation drop-off schedule is:

Aug. 24 at 10:30 a.m.: Press event at Louisville Marriott Downtown

Aug. 24 – Aug. 27: Crown Plaza

Aug. 28 – Aug. 29: Marriott East

Aug. 30 – Aug. 31: Fairfield Inn and Suites, Towneplace Inn and Suits Louisville Northeast

Sept. 1: Mobile collection will return to Louisville Marriott Downtown and will be delivered to Appalachian Regional Healthcare.

“As a hotel, the foundation of what we provide is a safe and comfortable place to stay,” LHA President David Greene said. “Our neighbors in eastern Kentucky don’t have that right now so we are doing what we can to assist them in the basic necessity.”

They are collecting any surplus of linens, personal hygiene items, cleaning supplies, bottled water and other necessities at the hotels.

