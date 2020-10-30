Louisville hospitals seeing 'uptick' in COVID-19 patients, prepared for potential surge

As Jefferson County sees cases rise, Louisville area hospitals say they're ready.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear announced Thursday over half of Kentucky's counties are now in the 'red zone' and experiencing a rise in coronavirus cases.

As Jefferson County sees cases rise, Louisville area hospitals say they're ready.

"The last week or two we've surged up. We have our dedicated units that take care of the folks. Supply wise, we're doing well," Dr. Keith Anderson, Chief Medical Officer for Baptist Health said. "It's more community spread that's out there so as the community spreads it, we're seeing more in the hospital."

UofL Health and Norton Healthcare hospital leaders also said they're seeing an increase in hospitalizations. But, they said patients are ranging among different age groups, and are more "mildly-sick" than the cases originally seen during the earlier days of the pandemic.

"The ones we are admitting to the hospital, we're getting them out of the hospital a little quicker as well so that way we've been able to manage the folks," Dr. Anderson said.

"We're able to move them through the system faster. We're able to keep them out of the ICU's because we know we can manage this without putting them on ventilators sometimes," Dr. Jason Smith, Chief Medical Officer at U of L Health, said. "We've got a better treatment regimen, we move them through the system and were saving those ICU beds and those ventilators for the sickest of the sick."

Jason Sprecher, Vice President of finance and Operations for Norton Women and Children's Hospital said the system's hospitals are prepared to handle an influx if needed. Currently, he said the ventilator usage is also below capacity.

In the state, about 13% of ICU beds are occupied by COVID-19 patients. Baptist Health currently has seven COVID- positive patients in the ICU, while Norton Healthcare has 25 and UofL Health has 16 patients.

"We've been at this for quite some time so we've been able to copy and paste and duplicate our protocols and processes form one unit to the next whenever we've needed to to share beds or space within the hospitals," Sprecher said. "We have been able to change directions on a dime, if you will, over the past eight months."

All of the hospital leaders said dealing with the coronavirus has been ongoing, and surge plans have been in place since March or April. They also said their medical teams, through experience and learning, have been able to form better plans to handle potential surges.

"There is tons of preparation. The data tells us that we have what it takes to be able to handle what presents itself in the near future," Sprecher said.

"It's not going away. If anything, it is picking up right now. Depends how the community reacts, depends how we react. Everyone needs to keep wearing masks, keep social distancing," Dr. Anderson said. "Hopefully it doesn't get there, but if we do get the surge well make adjustments to handle it."

Dr. Smith said all three major hospital networks regularly communicate "coordinated" plans to prepare for potential spikes.

"Most healthcare systems, I believe have been able to do a lot to build supplies and build capacity within their system," he said. "You're never completely prepared, but we've done the best we can."

The hospitals are also currently working on vaccine plans, with discussions on how they would distribute a vaccine, once available.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.