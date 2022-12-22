Louisville hospital receives 'high performing' national ranking in maternity care

This is the highest award a hospital can earn in the U.S. News & World Report's list of best hospitals for maternity care.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Only one hospital in Kentucky received the highest ranking U.S. New and World Report can give for their list of "best hospitals for maternity care".

Louisville's-own Norton Women's Care has been recognized as "high performing" in adult maternity care, according to a Norton Healthcare press release.

Ben Harder, chief of health analysis and managing editor at U.S. News, said whether or not a hospital is included in this maternity care ranking may be a deciding factor for parents.

“When expectant parents are considering their options for welcoming a baby to the world, the Best Hospitals for Maternity Care are designed to help them identify hospitals that excel in delivering babies for uncomplicated pregnancies,” Harder said.

The nationally award winning program provides childbirth services at Norton Hospital on East Chestnut Street and Norton Women's & Children's Hospital on Dutchman's Lane.

For a hospital to be considered for this award, it needed to accomplish the following:

Score significantly higher than average on eight quality measures

Acceptable rates for cesarean section in lower-risk pregnancies, newborn complications and episiotomies

Acceptable rates of exclusive breast milk feeding

Acceptable rates of early elective delivery

Acceptable rates of vaginal birth after cesarean (VBAC)

Meet new federal criteria for “birthing-friendly” practices

Track and report outcomes for patients of different races and ethnicities

Fewer than half of all 649 hospitals participating in the program were designated as high performing.

System vice president for women’s services at Norton Healthcare, Mary L. Schubert, said providing a safe childbirth experience is central to what they do.

“We strive to look at the patient’s overall health, treat everyone with dignity, provide compassionate care and support health during pregnancy, childbirth and beyond," Schubert said.

Caregivers at Norton Healthcare’s two Norton Women’s Care birthing locations reportedly deliver more than 8,000 babies a year.

While many the deliveries performed are uncomplicated, Norton Women’s Care also specializes in high-risk deliveries.

Norton Healthcare is ranked "high performing" for eight other procedures and conditions: heart attack, heart failure, diabetes, kidney failure, stroke, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and hip and knee replacement.

