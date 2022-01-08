'To create more outdoor safe spaces all over the city'; Louisville's Hope Village looking to expand

Directors said they want to work with other organizations to build more villages throughout the city.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — City officials and directors at The Hope Village celebrated the shelter's progress on Monday.

Hope Village is a safe outdoor space where the houseless can receive shelter, food and resources.

Director and Rev. Stachelle Bussey said the goal is to help people experiencing houselessness get a job and permanent housing by next April. Once that happens, the roughly 110 people on the waiting list can start moving in.

Bussey said she plans to work with other organizations to build more villages throughout Louisville, especially in the south end of the city.

"That's really our goal in the next year. To create more outdoor safe spaces all over the city. I think we need like three or four and I'm sure more people would agree with me," she said.

Jerry Lewis said the village has been a blessing to him since he moved in two weeks ago.

"I have a place to live, shower, eat and all that. And now I'm going out today to try to get a job at the Galt House. It helps me and motivates me too," he said.

Lewis stays at the village with 53 other people. Bussey said that's the max they can house at a time.

"Our project is for a year. So if you're a resident and you need to stay here for a year then you can stay here for a year," she said.

