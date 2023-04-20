Homelessness in Louisville increased by 139% this year, nonprofit says

"We lack housing for our poorest citizens," George Eklund with the Coalition for the Homeless said. "Where are people supposed to go?"

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Coalition for the Homeless says the number of unsheltered residents in the Metro has more than doubled in the first few months of 2023.

Officials said during the week of Jan. 24, 2023, a team of homeless outreach workers found 581 unsheltered residents living on Louisville's streets. The nonprofit said during a comparable week in 2022, there were only 243.

"This represents a 139% increase in the number of unsheltered Louisvillians during any given week," the Coalition said in a press release.

The nonprofit says this number merely represents a snapshot of an average week in the Metro and only encompasses unsheltered individuals. Overall in a year, the Coalition says over 11,000 Louisvillians experience homelessness.

"Our data confirms what we're seeing every day in Louisville: there are more unhoused people sleeping on Louisville's streets again this year," George Eklund, director of advocacy and education, said. "Our shelters are full, and we lack housing for our poorest citizens. Where are people supposed to go?"

Last month, city officials cleared a "highly-visible" homeless encampment near downtown Louisville.

VOCAL-KY Director Shamika Parrish-Wright says separating people from their belongings won't solve the city's homelessness crisis.

"If we want to actually solve Louisville's homelessness problem, the city must provide clear, accessible pathways to permanent housing," she said. "Anything less is just a move to benefit incoming Derby season tourists."

In February, the Coalition released a plan to tackle homelessness in Lousiville. It consisted of increasing the city's budget to provide more shelter beds and more affordable housing.

Mayor Craig Greenberg is expected to provide his first city budget on April 27. He says public safety is a top priority due to the city's gun violence epidemic.

The Coalition says residents can voice their support to end homelessness by clicking here.

