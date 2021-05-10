Louisville health officials says new data shows correlation between pandemic and violence

Some Louisville health officials say through the lens of public health, violence had spread right alongside the pandemic.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Gun violence has increased over the years, but new data shows it’s only gotten worse during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Sarah Moyer, director of the Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness, said through the lens of public health, violence had spread right alongside the pandemic.

"Increased isolation can lead to increased anxiety and depression, which can snowball into violence," she said..

Dr. Monique Williams with the office of Safe and Healthy Neighborhoods discussed the correlation during Mayor Greg Fischer’s weekly COVID-19 briefing.

“People don’t just generally wake up every day and decide they’re gonna shoot somebody. There are a lot of factors and a lot of factors that are out of the control of an individual that play into how violence is happening in our communities in the first place,” she said.

Williams also pointed out there was a record number of guns sold in 2020 in the US, meaning firearms are more available at home for young people to get ahold of.

She also cites financial problems like layoffs or reduced hours put people at greater risk.

Louisville has reported more than 150 homicides in 2021.

