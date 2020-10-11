Louisville to increase COVID-19 inspections

The health department will publish a list on its website to show the public which businesses are violating guidelines.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville's health department will be expanding the list of businesses it inspects for COVID-19 violations as the city continues to hit record-breaking hospitalizations and weekly cases.

During the city's COVID-19 update, Environmental Health Manager Nick Hart said they will quadruple the amount of time environmentalists survey businesses in the evening, late-night and on the weekends. Hart said those times are peak operation times, noting those are periods where large grounds often congregate.

Businesses will be surveyed regularly, though they may not know who is conducting the survey. The businesses that have violated regulations will then receive a follow-up email or phone call.

"We want our community to know we are taking it seriously. COVID is the primary concern that we have in our community that is affecting our public health right now," Hart said.

Because Louisville is a red zone, officials recommend people avoid in-person dining or shopping, and cancel or postpone all social gatherings.

Hart said they will be looking at businesses they do not primarily survey, like hair salons or office buildings alongside bars, restaurants and stores.

The city also intends to publish a violation list on its website so that the public can see which businesses are not complying with guidelines.

