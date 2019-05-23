LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new study found that Louisville has one of the worst park systems in the country.

Louisville ranked 81st out of the 100 largest U.S. cities with park systems in The Trust for Public Land's 2019 ParkScore. The nonprofit's study based its ranking on public access, acreage, investment and amenities in the city's parks.

According to the study, only 8% of the city's land is used for parks and recreation with 38% of residents live within a 10-minute walk of a park — 16% under the national average.

While 50% of low income residents live near a park, the number decreases for middle and low income residents. By age, less than 40% of adults, seniors and children live near a park.

While Louisville ranks in the top percentiles in amenities like bathrooms and splashpads, the city's parks are still in the 31st percentile for recreation and senior centers and only have 2.7 basketball hoops per 10,000 people.

Lexington was ranked 64th on the list while Cincinnati came in at eighth. Fort Wayne and Indianapolis did not receive ranking due to lack of data. The top five U.S. cities, in order, were Washington, D.C.; St. Paul and Minneapolis, Minnesota; Arlington, Virginia and Portland, Oregon.