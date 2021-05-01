'An experience that I'll never forget': Louisville student and teacher connect after 40 years

Ana Reyes came into Pat Harkleroad's first grade class not knowing any English. Now, she is a successful attorney and Harvard Law School grad.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Forty years ago, a six-year-old walked into Patricia Harkleroad’s first grade class speaking no English. Now, that student is a successful attorney in Washington D.C.

Ana Reyes first graduated from Transylvania University, then Harvard Law School. In 2017, Reyes was named the D.C. Women’s Bar Association’s Woman Lawyer of the Year.

She also does a lot of pro bono work, representing refugees seeking asylum in the U.S., but her journey to those accolades started at Wilder Elementary in 1980. She was new to Louisville and didn’t speak any English.

“We just started working on her reading program and her language and everything I could think of to work with her on,” said Harkleroad, Reyes’s first grade teacher.

Harkleroad came to school early every day to tutor Reyes, bringing her up to speed with the other kids. Reyes was a good student, soaking up everything she could.

“She was very willing to work, very eager to learn and she was a fast learner,” Harkleroad said.

Forty years later, Reyes wrote a letter to the Kentucky Department of Education — she wanted to reconnect with Harkleroad and thank her for what she given her, but couldn't remember her name.

KDE contacted Wilder Elementary and managed to find Harkleroad, who has been retired for decades. They were finally able to set up a reunion between the two in November 2020.

“I opened the door and I said well I’m not that 36-year-old woman who taught you a long time ago, but I am so glad you’re here, Harkleroad said.

Reyes read Harkleroad a potion of the letter she wrote to KDE. Harkleroad also had a letter for Reyes.

"She read the note that I wrote her, that I was really proud of her…and I was glad to be a small part of her education," Harkleroad said. "When she got to small, she said 'A very big part,' and that just warmed my heart."

The two now keep in touch, talking via text or Zoom or email — going from teacher and student all those years ago, to friends in adulthood.

“I’ve been so happy to make new friends with her,” Harkleroad said.

