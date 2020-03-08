Louisville Fire investigating 2 fires set at Hall of Justice Sunday

The sheriff's office said a courthouse window caught on fire when a flammable material was thrown. A second fire was set outside the building on 6th Street.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville police said a group of people attempted to set the Hall of Justice on fire late Sunday night.

LMPD spokesperson Lamont Washington said a group who had been in Jefferson Square Park attempted to set a fire on the south side of the main entrance.

Surveillance footage from the night does show a fire at the Hall of Justice. Cameras show a small group of people watching the fire from across the street.

The sheriff's department said a flammable material was thrown at the building, which ignited the plywood covering a window. The fire melted some of the glass.

More footage provided by LMPD shows a second fire burning on 6th Street. In that footage, people can be seen throwing water bottles.

Washington said "several water bottles" were thrown at Jefferson County sheriff's deputies who responded to the fire at Hall of Justice. The sheriff's department confirmed deputies responded with pepper balls "to move the crowd back."

"The majority of the people in the park fled before LMPD officers arrived," Washington said. "LFD put out the fire and Public Works cleared the debris from the street."

Louisville Fire's Metro Arson Unit is investigating the fires. No on has been arrested.

Lt. Col. Carl Yates with the sheriff's department said those arrested would be charged with a felony because they endangered everyone inside the building, including prisoners and other workers.

"This is a serious charge. If they are caught and charged, it’s first degree arson," Yates said. "They’re looking at some serious prison time if convicted."

