'Violence has a cost to all of us'; Louisville spends about $108M a year on homicides

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Gun violence has an immense emotional impact on those involved, but it's also costing Louisville taxpayers millions of dollars a year, according to a report from the National Institute for Criminal Justice Reporting.

The Office for Safe and Healthy Neighborhoods emailed out the report late last week. It breaks down the direct economic costs homicides and non-fatal shootings have on the city.

According to the report, each homicide costs about $934,115. Each non-fatal shooting costs about $508,897. On average, the annual cost of homicides alone is more than $108.4 million.

"$108 million would go a long way to addressing our affordable housing program and everything in between," Deputy Mayor for Emergency Services David James said.

Hospital stays, criminal justice proceedings and incarceration are among the costliest services after a shooting, according to the report.

It also recommends greater upfront spending on violence prevention, noting the city could save about $86 million per year if it reduced the gun violence rate by 20%.

"It's a lot cheaper to spend the money upfront than it is way down the line," James said.

James said the Greenberg administration was already considering the economic costs of gun violence when crafting its budget for next year. He identified three key areas for spending.

"There has not been any reduction in violence in any community where you don't have good strong prevention efforts and great law enforcement efforts combined with reentry efforts," James said.

James said the people directly impacted by gun violence -- friends, family and the victims themselves -- already know the costs.

He's hopeful the staggering numbers in the report will add up, and make an impact, for others in the city.

“As they say it always comes down to money. So I think that when people look at that report and say 'Wow my tax dollars are going to this when it could be going to this thing that would benefit my community,' I think it will have an effect on people," James said.

The cost of gun violence in the city also appears to be rising. A version of the report from 2021 showed homicides at a cost of just over $900,000.

