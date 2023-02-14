New federal gun crime report details concerning trends leading to Louisville violence

Between 2017-2021, the ATF estimates nearly 70% of guns used in Kentucky crimes were traced to different people than those who purchased them.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new federal report on gun crime in the U.S. is shining light on issues plaguing the Louisville community -- and Kentucky as a whole.

The data spearheaded by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) details how theft and machine gun conversion devices are putting more people in danger.

That ranks second highest in the country.

WHAS11 spoke to special agents at the ATF's Louisville Field Division about the report, which shows criminal gun trafficking playing an increasingly prevalent role in violent crime -- even among the younger population, teenagers between 15-18 years old.

"I think a lot of that is probably the theft of firearms because we have so many. 4,000 a year, that's quite a few," Acting Special Agent in Charge Robert Maynard said.

He said that number has risen quite a bit compared to a decade ago.

Maynard attributes much of it to more people storing firearms in their cars, and he's calling on gun owners to properly secure their weapons to help combat the problem.

The report also educates the community on issues law enforcement agencies are seeing much more frequently, including devices that can turn regular handguns into fully automatic weapons.

We saw this problem just minutes into the new year, what police estimated to be 600 rounds fired back and forth at a Louisville apartment complex, endangering tenants and hitting cars and homes.

"It can expand 30 rounds with an extended magazine in maybe two or three seconds, that is very dangerous," Maynard said. "You add two or three firearms at the same time, shooting at each other, and you're looking at 60-90 rounds."

Dr. Eddie Woods, CEO of the violence prevention group No More Red Dots, Inc., says the report legitimizes the issues the city is battling.

"A lot of folks think they have to have a gun because everyone else has got one," Woods said. "When we see a report like this, for us it goes directly to public awareness. Everybody needs to be tuned in a little more than they are tuned in right now."

On their own, the numbers only provide a picture, but the hope is they lead to preventative action.

ATF special agents are encouraging Kentuckians to properly secure their guns, and if they're stolen, report it to law enforcement.

