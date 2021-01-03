Metro United Way launches free reading program for Louisville kindergarten students

Through the Louisville Growing Readers initiative, JCPS families with children in kindergarten can receive 100 books in a year for free.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro United Way is working to help kids get more books in their personal libraries. The organization announced its Louisville Growing Readers (LGR) initiative Tuesday.

Registration is available through program partners including Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS). The program is available for kindergarten students enrolled in Title 1 elementary schools. Click here for more eligibility information.

Families can sign up to get four books every week for 25 weeks - a total of 100 books - for free. An additional 400 books will be available through Louisville's digital library.

"Our overall goal is to increase children's daily habit of reading which sets them up for success in school and life," said Adria Johnson, president and CEO of Metro United Way.

The books available through the program focus on sight words rather than a high volume of text to help children who are new to reading. The program is particularly suited for children between the ages of three and seven.

Metro United Way said the books are also physically small, making them easier to carry around.

"Programs like this strengthen the partnership with families from the very start,” said Chrystal Hawkins, JCPS Family Engagement Specialist.

The books will be mailed directly to families enrolled in the program, but they are also available online for anyone in the community. The free online library can be found here.

