LOUISVILLE, Ky. — (WHAS11)-Protests continue in Harlan county. Coal miners are angry after their checks have bounced or they just flat out haven't been paid.

Wages totaling $2.6 million dollars are owed and with school rapidly approaching, these families need help.

A Louisville group is stepping up and helping the 300 miners left without weeks of pay however they can.

"We've never seen a situation where people literally work for a company for an entire month, have a check bounce on them, then not get paid for a few weeks after the fact that they were due on another payday," said Dan Mosley, Harlan County Judge Executive.

Miners took to the tracks when they saw a coal train trying to leave the station and that's where they've been since.

"That's a lot of families," Mosley said. "A lot of kids, a lot of people involved in this. We are overwhelmed and overjoyed by the support that's been shown by everyone."

Mosley believes miners will be able to get back to work soon. All they're waiting on is for the bankruptcy court to approve a transition of power to the new owners of the mine.

But in the meantime, they still need serious financial help. Local groups across the state, one right here in Louisville, collect water, household items... and school supplies for these families in need.

"I let that anger become kind of a call to action and realized we can do something about that," said Fernanda Scharfenberger with Sunrise MVMT Louisville.

The Sunrise MVMT (Movement) Louisville is a group that advocates political action on climate change. They gathered at Central Presbyterian Church on West Kentucky Street, full of frustration for the miners.

They want you to join them and help out with supplies.

"It's really recognizing that we're all Kentuckians and that when we see our brothers and sisters left without pay and basic resources, we have an urge and a need to want to help them," Scharfenberger said.

Here's what they need:

Water, soda, energy drinks

Diapers, formula, baby wipes, Pedialyte

Over-the-counter kids medicines

First-aid supplies

Toys

Folding tables, chairs, camping gear, coolers

Fresh vegetables, rice, spices

Non-perishable food

School clothes for kids

Backpacks & all school supplies

Solar lights, chargers, batteries

Privacy tents

Sunrise MVMT Louisville will be at Central Presbyterian until 8 tonight and tomorrow, and on Saturday until midnight. You can follow their social media accounts (@sunrisemvmtlou) for a supply list.

