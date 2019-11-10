LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville is keeping control of its public golf courses, but it comes with a price.

On October 11, Metro Council members voted 22-1 to approve an ordinance to keep golf courses under city control. The ordinance will add a $5 greens fee to the city’s 10 golf courses starting next year. That fee will be reviewed every year and could increase after that review. Annual passes will also be more expensive.

In addition, golfers who want to reserve a tee time will have to pay a $5 booking fee. That fee will be refunded to those to arrive at their scheduled time.

Councilwoman Cindi Fowler, who proposed the ordinance, said the raised fees would allow the courses to break even or even net a small profit.

"It's so important that we continue to bring amenities to the community that people enjoy and use and not just cut it off," she said.

The passing of the ordinance means the city will continue to manage the courses rather than bringing in outside management. Mayor Greg Fischer and some council members had hoped to consider outside proposals in the wake of major budget cuts.

"Our citizens deserve to know how other cities have found ways to more efficiently operate municipal courses,” the mayor said in a statement. “That's why we issued an RFP, or request for proposals. I appreciate the Council's passion on this issue but hope their vote tonight will not limit responses to the RFP process."

The price increases will go into effect on January 1, 2020. To see anticipated price changes for your local golf course, you can read the ordinance online.

