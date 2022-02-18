x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Golden Alert issued after14-year-old Louisville boy didn't return home from high school

According to police, the 14-year-old did not return home from Pleasure Ridge Park High School on Thursday.
Credit: Louisville Metro Police Department

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department has issued a Golden Alert for 14-year-old teen Timothy Tull.

According to police, he did not return home from Pleasure Ridge Park High School on Thursday. Police said Timothy has a form of Asperger’s Syndrome.

Tull was last seen wearing gray sweat pants, a gray hoodie with “NIKE” in black lettering, and white or black shoes.

If you know anything, LMPD asks you to call 911 or their tip line at (502) 574-5673.

Related stories:

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

In Other News

'I feed their families as well as mine': Huge Impact owner speaks after recent break-in