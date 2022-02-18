Golden Alert issued after14-year-old Louisville boy didn't return home from high school

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department has issued a Golden Alert for 14-year-old teen Timothy Tull.
According to police, he did not return home from Pleasure Ridge Park High School on Thursday. Police said Timothy has a form of Asperger’s Syndrome.
Tull was last seen wearing gray sweat pants, a gray hoodie with “NIKE” in black lettering, and white or black shoes.
If you know anything, LMPD asks you to call 911 or their tip line at (502) 574-5673.
