Golden Alert issued for missing Louisville man

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Golden Alert has been issued for a missing man who requires medication for a seizure disorder.

MetroSafe said 56-year-old Mark Stumler was last seen near Six Mile Lane at Taylorsville Road. He is around 6 feet tall and 134 pounds. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

