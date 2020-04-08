Golden Alert issued for missing Louisville woman

MetroSafe said Margaret Collingwood was last seen near the 5400 block of Harbortown Road.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Golden Alert has been issued for a 73-year-old Louisville woman.

MetroSafe said Margaret Collingwood was last seen near the 5400 block of Harbortown Road, just outside the Glenview neighborhood. She is about 5'2 and 160 pounds.

Anyone with information on Collingswood is asked to call 911.

