LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's the time of year where we’re starting to hear more about winter donation drives. But one collection of cold-weather gear in Shively is gaining attention because of the person behind the mission.

She’s a business owner, she’s in school and now she’s running her own donation drive.

She's also in second grade.

Bailey Griffin is doing what she can to help others stay warm as the temperature drops. So far, the 7-year-old has collected a few coats as well as hats and gloves for people who spend a lot of time outdoors.

When asked why she’s collecting the coats, Bailey said she wants to give them to homeless people simply because she likes “helping people in need.”

"Good", "happy", and "excited" are three words Bailey uses to describe how she feels about the clothing drive.

“She’s such a bundle,” said Bailey’s mom, Brittiney Griffin. “Help those who need help -- that’s a given in this household. I can only be as proud as a mother can be,”

Bailey has been giving back to others since she was about 3 or 4 years old. That’s when she started donating her toys to other children during the holiday season. But this drive isn’t just for kids - it's for everyone.

Bailey is collecting donations until December 15th then she’ll be delivering the gear to Wayside Christian Mission or Louisville Hotel. If you want to help, you can drop off your donation at City Gear located at 3985 S. 7th Street in Shively.

