LOUISVILLE, Ky. — When Blakely Touche walked into the KFC Yum! Center, she thought she was just attending another Louisville game - until she received a Super Bowl-sized surprise.

Louisville Athletics posted a video of the surprise on Twitter. The announcer introduced Touche as a great flag football player and a “rising star in the Louisville community.” Touche grinned and threw her L’s up for the camera.

“Tonight, we have a special video message for Blakely,” the announcer said. The video showed Baltimore Ravens star and former UofL football player Lamar Jackson watching footage of Touche’s flag football games.

Touche began to cry as Jackson praised her skills on the field. Louie, the UofL mascot, presented Touche with some Ravens gear and Jackson revealed the big surprise.

“Congratulations, Blakely,” Jackson said in the video. “You’re awesome, you’re great - wonderful. Congratulations, you won the Super Bowl contest.”

Touche was chosen to represent the Baltimore Ravens in the NFL’s “Next 100” Super Bowl ad. The ad, which will air just before the game, features some of the league’s biggest stars plus 32 young fans.

“The boys and girls featured embody the values of youth football and will officially pass the torch to the next generation of fans and the next 100 seasons of the NFL,” the league said in a statement.

Since Touche was selected to represent the Ravens, not only will she be featured in the ad, but she will also get to attend Super Bowl LIV in Miami on Feb. 2.

