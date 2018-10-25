LOUISVILLE, KY (Louisville Business First) - Louisville is getting its first nonstop flight to the West Coast.

Officials announced today that American Airlines will begin daily nonstop service between Louisville International Airport and Los Angeles International Airport on April 2.

The airline will operate the flight with a 128-seat Airbus 319 aircraft. It is scheduled to depart Louisville International at 7:24 a.m. and arrive in LA at 9 a.m. The nonstop return flight is scheduled to depart LA at 10:55 p.m. and arrive in Louisville at 6:02 a.m.

Passengers will be able to book flights beginning Nov. 5.

With this route, American Airlines (Nasdaq: AAL) will offer 27 daily nonstop flights to seven destinations from Louisville; the others are Charlotte, N.C., Chicago, Dallas-Fort Worth, Miami, New York-La Guardia and Washington-Reagan.

The Louisville Regional Airlift Development Inc., the successor of the Regional Air Coalition formed by Greater Louisville Inc., has been working on attracting this flight since it formed last year. LRAD has been raising millions that would be used to help offset any revenue shortfalls the flight may face before it reaches profitability.

