LMPD: Pedestrian killed, struck by two cars, on Gene Snyder Freeway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Police said that a person was killed early Sunday morning while walking on the Gene Snyder Freeway.

An LMPD spokesperson said that around 2:45 a.m., a person walking south on I-265 at the on-ramp from the National Turnpike was struck by a vehicle entering the interstate from the National Turnpike.

Police said that the accident caused the person to land in the right hand lane where they were then struck by a second vehicle.

The person was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not released the individual's identity.

According to police, both drivers remained on scene and no charges are anticipated.

