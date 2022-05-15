Coroner ID's pedestrian struck, killed on Gene Snyder

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Authorities have identified a man struck and killed on the Gene Snyder Freeway early Sunday.
The Jefferson County Coroner said 52-year-old Terry Lee Capshaw died from multiple blunt force injuries.
Around 2:45 a.m., Metro Police said Capshaw was walking south on I-265 at the on-ramp from the National Turnpike was struck by a vehicle entering the interstate from National Turnpike.
That accident caused Capshaw to land in the right lane where he was hit by a second vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Both drivers remained at the scene and no charges are anticipated.
