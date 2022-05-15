Coroner ID's pedestrian struck, killed on Gene Snyder

Police said the 52-year-old man was struck by two vehicles on I-265 near the on-ramp from National Turnpike early Sunday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Authorities have identified a man struck and killed on the Gene Snyder Freeway early Sunday.

The Jefferson County Coroner said 52-year-old Terry Lee Capshaw died from multiple blunt force injuries.

Around 2:45 a.m., Metro Police said Capshaw was walking south on I-265 at the on-ramp from the National Turnpike was struck by a vehicle entering the interstate from National Turnpike.

That accident caused Capshaw to land in the right lane where he was hit by a second vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Both drivers remained at the scene and no charges are anticipated.

MORE LOCAL STORIES LIKE THIS ONE:

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.