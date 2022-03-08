'I won't go in': Louisville issues order to vacate to Boone's Marathon Gas Station

The city gave Boone's Marathon Gas Station on North 22nd Street a notice to vacate by Monday; it deems the business a public nuisance because of several crimes.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville gas station may soon have to leave the Portland neighborhood.

Richard Meadows has been living in Louisville's Portland neighborhood for about 40 years; it’s a part of town he loves.

"I think this is a great neighborhood. It's a hidden gem,” he said. “People think it's bad and it's not."

He said that bad wrap is due to crime and violence in the area, which he said is linked to Boone's.

"It is not the neighborhood. It's that store,” he said. "I haven't been in there in over two years. I won't go in."

The city also reports its issued several citations, including $400 for someone selling drugs in the parking lot in December 2021, and $800 for a shooting in May 2022.

Metro Councilwoman Donna Purvis (D, District 5), who represents the Portland neighborhood, said she heard complaints from several concerned constituents.

"It became a community issue,” she said. "That really affects the quality of life of people that live nearby, or people would want to go there to get gas or go by and grab grocery items. They just don't feel safe doing so."

Purvis said the months-long investigation was conducted through Louisville Metro Police, Codes and Regulations, and the Alcohol and Beverage Control office. But, she said it wouldn't have been possible without Portland neighbors.

"Had the community not gotten involved, it could have been something that was overlooked,” Purvis said.

Though Boone's can appeal, Meadows said he's breathing easier, and he knows his neighbors are too.

"We've spent an awful lot of time and energy getting to here, but it's done now,” Meadows said.

According to the order, the property must be cleared by Monday, and if no appeal has been filed by then, it becomes effective immediately.

If Boone’s does appeal, the city says the business may continue to operate until the outcome of the appeal.

