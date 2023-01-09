Louisville Game Shop suddenly closing its doors

The beloved Highlands game store has been open for 18 years.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One of the oldest-running, locally-owned game stores in Louisville is closing its doors for good this month.

The Louisville Game Shop has been serving the Highland community for 18 years, supplying locals with board games, role playing games, miniature games and more.

On the business's homepage, one of the owners, Colin, outlines why he and co-owner Clay made the decision to ultimately shut down.

"Clay and I have decided, after serious consideration, that the time has come to permanently close The Louisville Game Shop," Colin wrote.

He lists the following reasons for why the shop is closing: Worker and owner burnout, the industry becoming increasingly frustrating, and sadly, Clay's ongoing health concerns.

"It’s been a real joy at times to be the proprietor of such an excellent store and to oversee the home of such a great community," Colin wrote.

He said the game shop will be open through January with rolling liquidation sales throughout.

The Louisville Game Shop liquidation sale schedule:

Jan. 11-15: Everything in the store will be 30% off

Jan. 18-22: Everything in the store will be 50% off

Jan. 25-29: Everything in the store will be 75% off

Though there are no events scheduled, the playing area will be open for part of January. Colin said he'd "love to see folks making use of our tables one last time."

Colin ended the heartfelt goodbye with: "Finally, I’d like to sincerely thank our loyal customers, event organizers, community members, and friends who have supported us so much over the years."

