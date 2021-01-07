Book lovers rejoice! Louisville Free Public Library announces return to regular hours

Officials announced via their website that all branches have returned to their regular hours, including Sundays at select locations beginning July 11.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Free Public Library said they are getting back to normal.

Officials announced via their website that all branches have returned to their regular hours, including Sundays from 1 to 5 p.m. at select locations.

Those locations include the Main Library, Bon Air, Iroquois, Northeast, St. Matthews, Shawnee, South Central, and Southwest branches.

This comes one year after the COVID-19 pandemic caused many of the locations to close completely or offer books via curbside pickup or virtually.

The library also mentioned they were eliminating fines for overdue books and other materials permanently after receiving enough funding through Louisville’s budget for the next fiscal year.

They believed the fines didn’t encourage people to return items and mentioned that fines act like a barrier to library services, especially to those who need them the most.

The check the services offered at your branch and their hours, click here for more information.

