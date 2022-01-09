Library suspends in-person programs for two weeks

This suspension will last for two weeks. It is due to the high COVID positivity rates.

The Louisville Free Public Library announced they will be temporarily suspending in-person programs and meeting room reservations starting Jan. 10.

This suspension will last for two weeks. It is due to the high COVID positivity rates.

Some programs will be virtual but others may have to be rescheduled or canceled.

In their Facebook post they said to check the online calendar or to call the host library to ask about programs.

In-person services like visiting the library are available, but masks are still required.

They're testing site is open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. in the parking lot of the Main Library.

