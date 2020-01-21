LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Free Public Library will offer more than 50 free programs honoring Black History in February.
The programs will include book discussions, history talks, craft projects, lectures, film screenings, trivia, and more.
RELATED: Mayor Greg Fischer honors pioneer Mattie Jones with the 2020 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Freedom Award
The programs will feature a local perspective on African American history include Black Freedom, White Allies, & Red Scare (Portland Library, February 10, 6 p.m.), The Soulful Sounds of Derbytown (Jeffersontown, February 17, 6:30 p.m.), The Figures of Louisville’s Eastern Cemetery (Western, February 25, 6 p.m.), the Women, Confinement & Race in the Gilded Age Fast Class (Main Library, February 20, 6:30 p.m.), and more.
The Friends of the Shawnee Library will also host a special Black History Celebration, featuring speaker Aukram Burton (Shawnee, February 15, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.) discussing his more than four decades of photography documenting his journey through the African diaspora.
RELATED: America's dark history: Louisville commemorates 400 years since birth of slavery
Book discussions will cover African American memoirs and novels from Ta-Nehisi Coates, Toni Morrison, Colson Whitehead, John Lewis, Maya Angelou, Esi Edugyan, Tayari Jones, and more.
Library branches will also host a number of screenings of documentaries and feature films this month, including the return of the African American Film Series every Sunday afternoon at the Main Library. Presented in partnership with the University of Louisville’s Office of Diversity and Inclusion, the series features thought-provoking and award-winning films followed by discussions with experts from UofL and the community.
RELATED: Buddy Check 11: Black History Month
The month-long celebration continues for children, teens, and families too with a variety of educational and creative programs, including special storytimes, drum circles, and dance parties.
All-ages programs include a How Well Do You Know Black History trivia event (Newburg, February 6, 6 p.m.) Drum Power Family Storytime with Joan Brannon (Southwest Regional Library, February 1, 11 a.m.); Family Art Night (Iroquois, February 6, 6:30 p.m.) and the 6th Annual African American Read-In (Main, February 24, 6:30 p.m.), featuring dramatic readings and performances presented by members of Louisville’s creative community.
RELATED: W.E.B. DuBois Academy honors history year-round
The Library’s African American History Month programming is just one piece of LFPL’s commitment to lifelong learning. To learn more, or to find the complete list of free programs, visit LFPL.org/AAHMonth.
AFRICAN AMERICAN HISTORY MONTH PROGRAMS AT THE LIBRARY
Adults
150th Anniversary of the 15th Amendment
Saturday, February 1, 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m., Western Library
Drum Power Family Storytime with Joan Brannon
Saturday, February 1, 11 a.m., Southwest Regional Library
Now Discussing…. Between the World and Me by Ta-Nehisi Coates
Saturday, February 1, 2 p.m., Newburg Library
Raisin in the Sun film screening
Saturday, February 1, 2-4 p.m., Southwest Regional Library
African American History Film Series: Free State of Jones
Sunday, February 2, 2 p.m., Main Library
Ordinary People, Extraordinary Courage Documentary Screening
Monday, February 3, 6 p.m., Portland Library
Book Discussion: Hidden Figures by Margot Lee Shetterly
Tuesday, February 4, 2 p.m., Western Library
Book Discussion: Parable of the Sower by Octavia Butler
Tuesday, February 4, 6:30 p.m., Shawnee Library
Book Discussion: Washington Black by Esi Edugyan
Wednesday, February 5, 6:30 p.m., Highlands/Shelby Park Library
Writing Workshop: Black Writer Showcase
Wednesday, February 5, 6:30 p.m., Shively Library
I Am Ali film screening
Thursday, February 6, 4:30 p.m., Portland Library
How Well Do You Know Black History?
Thursday, February 6, 6 p.m., Newburg Library
Between the World and Me by Ta-Nehisi Coates
Saturday, February 8, 10:30 a.m., Crescent Hill Library
African American History Film Series: Best of Enemies
Sunday, February 9, 2 p.m., Main Library
Black Freedom, White Allies & Red Scare
Monday, February 10, 6 p.m., Portland Library
Graphic Novel Discussion Group: Hip-Hop Family Tree
Monday, February 10, 7 p.m., Main Library
Book Discussion: March by John Lewis, Andrew Aydin, and Nate Powell
Tuesday, February 11, 10:30 a.m., Shively Library
Book Discussion: Kindred by Octavia Butler
Tuesday, February 11, 1:30 p.m., Iroquois Library
Early Birds Book Discussion: The Known World by Edward P. Jones
Thursday, February 13, 10:00 a.m., Northeast Regional Library
Black History Celebration with Friends of Shawnee Library
Saturday, February 15, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., Shawnee Library
Selma Film Screening
Saturday, February 15, 2 p.m., Southwest Regional Library
African American History Film Series: BlackKkKlansmen
Sunday, February 16, 2 p.m., Main Library
The Impact of Ali
Monday, February 17, 6 p.m., St. Matthews Library
Soulful Sounds of the Derbytown
Monday, February 17, 6:30 p.m., Jeffersontown Library
Book Discussion: I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings by Maya Angelou
Monday, February 17, 7 p.m., Northeast Regional Library
Mystery Book Discussion: Bluebird, Bluebird by Attica Locke
Tuesday, February 18, 2 p.m., Main Library
Falls City Book Club: The Bluest Eye by Toni Morrison
Tuesday, February 18, 7 p.m., Falls City Taproom, 901 E. Liberty Street
Mayor’s Book Club: My Sister the Serial Killer by Oyinkan Braithwaite
Wednesday, February 19, 1 p.m., Main Library
Book Discussion: Behold the Dreamers by Imbolo Mbue
Wednesday, February 19, 2 p.m., Middletown Library
Book Discussion: Push by Sapphire
Wednesday, February 19, 4 p.m., Fairdale Library
Book Discussion: The Underground Railroad by Colson Whitehead
Wednesday, February 19, 7 p.m., Bon Air Library
Book Discussion: An American Marriage by Tayari Jones
Thursday, February 20, 1 p.m., St. Matthews Library
Women, Confinement & Race in the Gilded Age Fast Class
Thursday, February 20, 1 p.m., Main Library
I Am Ali Film Screening
Saturday, February 22, 2 p.m., Newburg Library
History Hour: George Washington Carver
Saturday, February 22, 2 p.m., Shawnee Library
African American History Film Series: When They See Us
Sunday, February 23, 2 p.m., Main Library
Book Discussion: Homegoing by Yaa Gyasi
Monday, February 24, 6 p.m., Fairdale Library
Black Classical Composers
Monday, February 24, 6:30 p.m., Portland Library
6th Annual African American Read-In
Monday, February 24, 6:30 p.m., Main Library
Be Kind Rewind Club
Monday, February 24, 7:30 p.m., Southwest Regional Library
The Figures of Louisville’s Eastern Cemetery
Tuesday, February 25, 6 p.m., Western Library
Booked for Lunch: The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks by Rebecca Skloot
Wednesday, February 26, 1 p.m., Crescent Hill Library
Louisville’s Scattered African American Communities
Thursday, February 27, 2 p.m., Main Library
The African in America
Saturday, February 29, 1 p.m., Iroquois Library
Fences Film Screening
Saturday, February 29, 2 p.m., Southwest Regional Library
MixTape Club!: Black History Month
Saturday, February 29, 2:30 p.m., Bon Air Library
Teens
Drum Power Storytime with Joan Brannon
Saturday, February 1, 11 a.m., Southwest Regional Library
Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse screening
Saturday, February 1, 1:30 p.m., Portland Library
Raisin in the Sun film screening
Saturday, February 1, 2-4 p.m., Southwest Regional Library
I Am Ali film screening
Thursday, February 6, 4:30 p.m., Portland Library
How Well Do You Know Black History?
Thursday, February 6, 6 p.m., Newburg Library
Teen Book Discussion: Moonstruck: Magic to Brew written by Grace Ellis
Thursday, February 13, 3:30 p.m., Fairdale Library
Beautifully Spoken
Thursday, February 20, 5 p.m., Portland Library
Heritage & Hip Hop
Thursday, February 20, 5 p.m., Western Library
I Am Ali Film Screening
Saturday, February 22, 2 p.m., Newburg Library
Black Superhero Showcase
Monday, February 24, 5 p.m., Bon Air Library
Black Superhero Showcase
Saturday, February 29, 1:30 - 3 p.m., Portland Library
6th Annual African American Read-In
Monday, February 24, 6:30 p.m., Main Library
Children & Families
Drum Power Storytime with Joan Brannon
Saturday, February 1, 11 a.m., Southwest Regional Library
Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse screening
Saturday, February 1, 1:30 p.m., Portland Library
Music Mondays: Black History Dance Party
Monday, February 3, 6:30 p.m., Shawnee Library
Black Girl Magic Storytime
Tuesday, February 4, 7 p.m., Highlands/Shelby Park Library
I Am Ali film screening
Thursday, February 6, 4:30 p.m., Portland Library
How Well Do You Know Black History?
Thursday, February 6, 6 p.m., Newburg Library
Family Art Night
Thursday, February 6, 6:30 p.m., Iroquois Library
My Jazzy Valentine Storytime
Friday, February 14, 2 p.m., Main Library
Shawnee Explorers: Paint Like the Masters
Monday, February 17, 3:30 p.m., Shawnee
African Folk Tale Traditions Play & Learn Lab
Monday, February 17, 6:30 p.m., South Central Regional Library
Jazz Preschool Storytime
Thursday, February 20, 11 a.m., Shively Library
African American Inventors Family Storytime
Saturday, February 22, 10:30 a.m., Jeffersontown Library
Bet You Can’t Eat Just One! The Story of George Crum
Saturday, February 22, 2 p.m., Southwest Regional Library
I Am Ali Film Screening
Saturday, February 22, 2 p.m., Newburg Library
Black Superhero Showcase
Monday, February 24, 5 p.m., Bon Air Library
Black Superhero Showcase
Saturday, February 29, 1:30 - 3 p.m., Portland Library
6th Annual African American Read-In
Monday, February 24, 6:30 p.m., Main Library
More on WHAS11:
JCPS decks out doors to celebrate Black History Month
Black History Month: Teachers share stories behind incredible doors
Black Leaders: SCOTUS standoff a civil rights issue
Black History Month: We carry the imprints of people and places
Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.
Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.