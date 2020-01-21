LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Free Public Library will offer more than 50 free programs honoring Black History in February.

The programs will include book discussions, history talks, craft projects, lectures, film screenings, trivia, and more.

The programs will feature a local perspective on African American history include Black Freedom, White Allies, & Red Scare (Portland Library, February 10, 6 p.m.), The Soulful Sounds of Derbytown (Jeffersontown, February 17, 6:30 p.m.), The Figures of Louisville’s Eastern Cemetery (Western, February 25, 6 p.m.), the Women, Confinement & Race in the Gilded Age Fast Class (Main Library, February 20, 6:30 p.m.), and more.

The Friends of the Shawnee Library will also host a special Black History Celebration, featuring speaker Aukram Burton (Shawnee, February 15, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.) discussing his more than four decades of photography documenting his journey through the African diaspora.

Book discussions will cover African American memoirs and novels from Ta-Nehisi Coates, Toni Morrison, Colson Whitehead, John Lewis, Maya Angelou, Esi Edugyan, Tayari Jones, and more.

Library branches will also host a number of screenings of documentaries and feature films this month, including the return of the African American Film Series every Sunday afternoon at the Main Library. Presented in partnership with the University of Louisville’s Office of Diversity and Inclusion, the series features thought-provoking and award-winning films followed by discussions with experts from UofL and the community.

The month-long celebration continues for children, teens, and families too with a variety of educational and creative programs, including special storytimes, drum circles, and dance parties.

All-ages programs include a How Well Do You Know Black History trivia event (Newburg, February 6, 6 p.m.) Drum Power Family Storytime with Joan Brannon (Southwest Regional Library, February 1, 11 a.m.); Family Art Night (Iroquois, February 6, 6:30 p.m.) and the 6th Annual African American Read-In (Main, February 24, 6:30 p.m.), featuring dramatic readings and performances presented by members of Louisville’s creative community.

The Library’s African American History Month programming is just one piece of LFPL’s commitment to lifelong learning. To learn more, or to find the complete list of free programs, visit LFPL.org/AAHMonth.

AFRICAN AMERICAN HISTORY MONTH PROGRAMS AT THE LIBRARY

Adults

150th Anniversary of the 15th Amendment

Saturday, February 1, 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m., Western Library

Drum Power Family Storytime with Joan Brannon

Saturday, February 1, 11 a.m., Southwest Regional Library

Now Discussing…. Between the World and Me by Ta-Nehisi Coates

Saturday, February 1, 2 p.m., Newburg Library

Raisin in the Sun film screening

Saturday, February 1, 2-4 p.m., Southwest Regional Library

African American History Film Series: Free State of Jones

Sunday, February 2, 2 p.m., Main Library

Ordinary People, Extraordinary Courage Documentary Screening

Monday, February 3, 6 p.m., Portland Library

Book Discussion: Hidden Figures by Margot Lee Shetterly

Tuesday, February 4, 2 p.m., Western Library

Book Discussion: Parable of the Sower by Octavia Butler

Tuesday, February 4, 6:30 p.m., Shawnee Library

Book Discussion: Washington Black by Esi Edugyan

Wednesday, February 5, 6:30 p.m., Highlands/Shelby Park Library

Writing Workshop: Black Writer Showcase

Wednesday, February 5, 6:30 p.m., Shively Library

I Am Ali film screening

Thursday, February 6, 4:30 p.m., Portland Library

How Well Do You Know Black History?

Thursday, February 6, 6 p.m., Newburg Library

Between the World and Me by Ta-Nehisi Coates

Saturday, February 8, 10:30 a.m., Crescent Hill Library

African American History Film Series: Best of Enemies

Sunday, February 9, 2 p.m., Main Library

Black Freedom, White Allies & Red Scare

Monday, February 10, 6 p.m., Portland Library

Graphic Novel Discussion Group: Hip-Hop Family Tree

Monday, February 10, 7 p.m., Main Library

Book Discussion: March by John Lewis, Andrew Aydin, and Nate Powell

Tuesday, February 11, 10:30 a.m., Shively Library

Book Discussion: Kindred by Octavia Butler

Tuesday, February 11, 1:30 p.m., Iroquois Library

Early Birds Book Discussion: The Known World by Edward P. Jones

Thursday, February 13, 10:00 a.m., Northeast Regional Library

Black History Celebration with Friends of Shawnee Library

Saturday, February 15, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., Shawnee Library

Selma Film Screening

Saturday, February 15, 2 p.m., Southwest Regional Library

African American History Film Series: BlackKkKlansmen

Sunday, February 16, 2 p.m., Main Library

The Impact of Ali

Monday, February 17, 6 p.m., St. Matthews Library

Soulful Sounds of the Derbytown

Monday, February 17, 6:30 p.m., Jeffersontown Library

Book Discussion: I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings by Maya Angelou

Monday, February 17, 7 p.m., Northeast Regional Library

Mystery Book Discussion: Bluebird, Bluebird by Attica Locke

Tuesday, February 18, 2 p.m., Main Library

Falls City Book Club: The Bluest Eye by Toni Morrison

Tuesday, February 18, 7 p.m., Falls City Taproom, 901 E. Liberty Street

Mayor’s Book Club: My Sister the Serial Killer by Oyinkan Braithwaite

Wednesday, February 19, 1 p.m., Main Library

Book Discussion: Behold the Dreamers by Imbolo Mbue

Wednesday, February 19, 2 p.m., Middletown Library

Book Discussion: Push by Sapphire

Wednesday, February 19, 4 p.m., Fairdale Library

Book Discussion: The Underground Railroad by Colson Whitehead

Wednesday, February 19, 7 p.m., Bon Air Library

Book Discussion: An American Marriage by Tayari Jones

Thursday, February 20, 1 p.m., St. Matthews Library

Women, Confinement & Race in the Gilded Age Fast Class

Thursday, February 20, 1 p.m., Main Library

I Am Ali Film Screening

Saturday, February 22, 2 p.m., Newburg Library

History Hour: George Washington Carver

Saturday, February 22, 2 p.m., Shawnee Library

African American History Film Series: When They See Us

Sunday, February 23, 2 p.m., Main Library

Book Discussion: Homegoing by Yaa Gyasi

Monday, February 24, 6 p.m., Fairdale Library

Black Classical Composers

Monday, February 24, 6:30 p.m., Portland Library

6th Annual African American Read-In

Monday, February 24, 6:30 p.m., Main Library

Be Kind Rewind Club

Monday, February 24, 7:30 p.m., Southwest Regional Library

The Figures of Louisville’s Eastern Cemetery

Tuesday, February 25, 6 p.m., Western Library

Booked for Lunch: The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks by Rebecca Skloot

Wednesday, February 26, 1 p.m., Crescent Hill Library

Louisville’s Scattered African American Communities

Thursday, February 27, 2 p.m., Main Library

The African in America

Saturday, February 29, 1 p.m., Iroquois Library

Fences Film Screening

Saturday, February 29, 2 p.m., Southwest Regional Library

MixTape Club!: Black History Month

Saturday, February 29, 2:30 p.m., Bon Air Library

Teens

Drum Power Storytime with Joan Brannon

Saturday, February 1, 11 a.m., Southwest Regional Library

Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse screening

Saturday, February 1, 1:30 p.m., Portland Library

Raisin in the Sun film screening

Saturday, February 1, 2-4 p.m., Southwest Regional Library

I Am Ali film screening

Thursday, February 6, 4:30 p.m., Portland Library

How Well Do You Know Black History?

Thursday, February 6, 6 p.m., Newburg Library

Teen Book Discussion: Moonstruck: Magic to Brew written by Grace Ellis

Thursday, February 13, 3:30 p.m., Fairdale Library

Beautifully Spoken

Thursday, February 20, 5 p.m., Portland Library

Heritage & Hip Hop

Thursday, February 20, 5 p.m., Western Library

I Am Ali Film Screening

Saturday, February 22, 2 p.m., Newburg Library

Black Superhero Showcase

Monday, February 24, 5 p.m., Bon Air Library

Black Superhero Showcase

Saturday, February 29, 1:30 - 3 p.m., Portland Library

6th Annual African American Read-In

Monday, February 24, 6:30 p.m., Main Library

Children & Families

Drum Power Storytime with Joan Brannon

Saturday, February 1, 11 a.m., Southwest Regional Library

Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse screening

Saturday, February 1, 1:30 p.m., Portland Library

Music Mondays: Black History Dance Party

Monday, February 3, 6:30 p.m., Shawnee Library

Black Girl Magic Storytime

Tuesday, February 4, 7 p.m., Highlands/Shelby Park Library

I Am Ali film screening

Thursday, February 6, 4:30 p.m., Portland Library

How Well Do You Know Black History?

Thursday, February 6, 6 p.m., Newburg Library

Family Art Night

Thursday, February 6, 6:30 p.m., Iroquois Library

My Jazzy Valentine Storytime

Friday, February 14, 2 p.m., Main Library

Shawnee Explorers: Paint Like the Masters

Monday, February 17, 3:30 p.m., Shawnee

African Folk Tale Traditions Play & Learn Lab

Monday, February 17, 6:30 p.m., South Central Regional Library

Jazz Preschool Storytime

Thursday, February 20, 11 a.m., Shively Library

African American Inventors Family Storytime

Saturday, February 22, 10:30 a.m., Jeffersontown Library

Bet You Can’t Eat Just One! The Story of George Crum

Saturday, February 22, 2 p.m., Southwest Regional Library

I Am Ali Film Screening

Saturday, February 22, 2 p.m., Newburg Library

Black Superhero Showcase

Monday, February 24, 5 p.m., Bon Air Library

Black Superhero Showcase

Saturday, February 29, 1:30 - 3 p.m., Portland Library

6th Annual African American Read-In

Monday, February 24, 6:30 p.m., Main Library

