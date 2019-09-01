(WHAS11) -- Hours ahead of Louisville’s coldest night so far in 2019, the Louisville Forum took on one of the city’s most pressing issues: homelessness.

The issue was first pushed into the public’s eye in the fall of 2017 when a camp was cleared without notice. Since then the city has created a Homeless Task Force and the Metro Council allocated more than $500,000 to helping Louisville’s homeless.

“Just as there is not 'the homeless', there is not 'the solution' to homelessness," Eric Freidlander, Chief Resilience Officer for Metro Louisville, said.

It’s complicated, as are those going through it. Many of those in Louisville experiencing homelessness are struggling with mental illness or substance abuse but some have just fallen on hard times. Forum speakers addressed the complexity of finding a solution to help everyone.



"You can't choose one over another. You really have to address it in a holistic way, have strategies for each particular thing but understand they're interconnected,” Executive Director Louisville Downtown Partnership, Rebecca Matheny, said.

Metro Council allocated big money at the end of 2018 and that gave city leaders the chance to start talking solutions. Most of the money went to new shelter options, including low barrier, which allows anyone inside.

"We all wondered, if we build it will they come? And the answer is yes," Natalie Harris, with the Coalition for the Homeless, said.

The low barrier shelter, which is based inside the Wayside gym, is nearing capacity most nights. So it won’t be a long-term solution.

But leaders said it is the right first step for our city because helping the homeless is key to helping our city.



"If you have a socially just economy, a socially just city, you are much more economically resilient so it’s not just the right thing to do, it’s the smart thing to do," Matheny said.

As the task force continues looking to expand shelter options, they are moving forward on another important project. A storage facility for personal belongings will be opening in February. This will give people a safe place to leave their things while going to doctors appointments, job interviews or even spending a night in a shelter.

