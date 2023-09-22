Louisville Ford workers not affected by new strikes due to 'progress' with company

UAW President Shawn Fain called on all GM and Stellantis parts plants to walk off the job. He said there is progress with Ford.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Nicholaus Dean came by the UAW Local 862 union hall an hour after UAW International President Shawn Fain gave an update on contract negotiations Friday morning.

"The announcement this morning was definitely great," he said.

But it's a sentiment tempered with the fact that gains announced today make up for losses in the past.

Dean left Ford in 2007 because of concessions UAW made at the time. He said he had no choice, because he had to support his newborn child and family.

Rocky Comito, UAW Local 862's President then, said it was for the union — and the company's — survival.

"Trying to make sure that Ford is existing in the future," he told WHAS11 reporter Sean Bartel 16 years ago.

Ford reinvested their savings into the plants.

The president of Local 862 today, Todd Dunn, said it's time Ford paid the union back for what they gave up.

"There was a lot that we gave back, especially for our retirees to help our companies," he said. "We gave our COLA (cost of living) up, which is something that's coming back to the table."

In 2015, Dean rejoined the union. Now he looks towards what he considers a more equitable future with Ford.

"That time has come and gone, the companies have benefited, we want what's ours. We want what we deserve. We want what we feel like we're owed," he said.

Ford released a statement after the UAW's announcement Friday. Negotiations are currently ongoing.

"Although we are making progress in some areas, we still have significant gaps to close on the key economic issues," the company wrote.

UAW shared in their announcement some agreements made with Ford -- like the right to strike over plant closures, a 13.3% increase in profit sharing for employees and COLA adjustments.

WHAS11 News asked Dunn if he felt like a strike would come to Louisville.

"Ready to strike? Yes," he said. "But very hopeful that what I'm hearing right now is going to lead to a tentative agreement."

If reached, Dunn said it would be the best he's seen in his 28 years with the union.

Dean echoed his union president's strike readiness when WHAS11 News asked him the same question.

"That, I can't say. But if it does, the south is ready."

Whether it's necessary to reach a deal remains to be seen, but he looks toward the increasingly certain future of a tentative contract.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.