FOP polls members on new contract

Nearly two-thirds of officers voted 'no' to the tentative contract which included reforms and raises.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville police union and city are preparing to negotiate a new contract after members rejected the last offer.

River City FOP president Ryan Nichols said they are polling members to find out their concerns and what they would like to see in the next proposal.

Nearly two-thirds of officers voted 'no' to the tentative contract which included reforms and raises.

Nichols said while it's not the only concern, money is an issue and members did not think it was enough to be competitive.

"We're 300 officers short, and we are struggling to meet minimums on virtually every shift," Nichols said. "We've cut specialty units and we're almost at a breaking point to where we can't adequately maintain public safety in the situation we're in."

While the officer and sergeant contract needs to be re-negotiated, the one for lieutenants and captains did pass and now goes to Metro Council.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.