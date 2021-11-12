Louisville food trucks team up to donate meals to tornado victims and first responders in Mayfield

7 local food trucks in Louisville have banded together to help the victims and first responders in Mayfield, Kentucky as they recover from the tragic tornadoes.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After one of the worst tornado events in Kentucky history, people in Mayfield are beginning to recover from the tragedy.

Crews and volunteers are helping with clean up efforts, while first responders and search parties are scouring the wreckage for survivors.

Houses destroyed, communities torn apart, and lives lost. The residents of Mayfield, Kentucky were hit hard by the tornado, many left with little to nothing.

People everywhere are donating money to help the families and the community rebuild, doing what they can to help.

But one woman in Louisville decided that since she doesn't have much money to donate, she would donate hot meals instead.

Katherine Aphaivongs is the owner and chef of All Thai'd Up, a food truck run right here in Louisville.

She brought the idea to other local food truck owners, who jumped at the chance to help. Now, seven Louisville food trucks have banded together to bring hot meals to the people in Mayfield.

These are the food trucks involved:

All Thai’d Up Ramiro’s Cantina Hurrikanes Hot Buns Square Cut Pizza Aeja’s Kitchen Bamba Eggrolls

Several of the trucks are already in Mayfield giving out food, while others are set up here in Louisville raising money.

Katherine Aphaivongs also organized a GoFundMe page to help fund the efforts and it's already raised over $38,000.

All money will be used in securing food, cost of operating food trucks, and transportation to and from the site. Any funds leftover will be passed along to the LEE Initiative Foundation.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.