Local entrepreneurs asking for donations of food to support community

Last year, the duo was able to collect more than 2,000 frozen turkeys and 3,000 canned goods.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two Louisville entrepreneurs are looking to collect more than 2,500 frozen turkeys this Thanksgiving to help Kentucky Harvest and families in West Louisville.

Joey Wagner and Jason Brown are asking the community for donations of canned goods and frozen turkeys for their 7th Annual Turkey Stock food drive.

Last year, the duo was able to collect more than 2,000 frozen turkeys and 3,000 canned goods.

Donations can be made on Nov. 17 between 12:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. at the Brownies the Shed: Grille and Bar in Plainview (9900 Linn Station Road).

MORE LOCAL STORIES:

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.