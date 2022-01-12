Norton Healthcare reports four times the amount of flu cases as normal

Health experts stress that if you are sick, only go to the emergency department if you're experiencing extreme symptoms like difficulty breathing or chest pain.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Between COVID-19, the flu and RSV -- Norton Healthcare says these illnesses have not peaked this season, but doctors are hopeful positive case numbers will soon slow down.

As of right now, they're seeing the highest increase in cases of the flu, up to four times as many positive cases now as they would see in normal years.

Doctors say part of the reason for this is because many popular activities have returned to normal.

"We've gotten back to where individuals are having a lot of activities," Dr. Steven Hester, with Norton Healthcare, said. "And so, it's not just Thanksgiving, but it's parties, it's gatherings at sporting events, and so, there's going to be a lot of opportunity for individuals to have exposure."

The rise in case across Jefferson County has caused supply issues as well.

Popular flu treatment medicine, Tamiflu, is running short in many Louisville pharmacies.

“It just seems there’s a backlog of people going to the doctor and a lot of sick people and they can’t keep up with the demand," one pharmacist told WHAS11.

Health experts stress that if you are sick, only go to the emergency department if you're experiencing extreme symptoms like difficulty breathing, chest pain or feeling as if you are going to pass out.

Otherwise, they encourage you to stay home and take anti-fever medication like Tylenol and drink lots of fluids.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.