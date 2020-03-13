LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As more events get canceled due to coronavirus concerns, some Louisville parishes have canceled fish fries for Friday, March 13.
The following fish fries are canceled as reported by The Record newspaper:
- St. Bernadette
- St. James (Louisville)
- Holy Spirit
- Holy Trinity
- St. Stephen Martyr
These parishes have fish fries that include drive-thru or carry-out options:
- St. Albert the Great
- Mary Queen of Peace
- St. Aloysius Pewee Valley
- St. Michael
- Ascension
- Guardian Angels
- Most Blessed Sacrament
- St. Athanasius
- Holy Family
- Our Lady of Lourdes
- Our Lady of Mt. Carmel
- St. Bartholomew
- Our Mother of Sorrows
- St. Bernard
- St. Paul
- St. John Paul II
- St. Peter the Apostle
- St. Joseph
- St. Rapael the Archangel
- St. Edward
- St. Martin of Tours
- St. Elizabeth of Hungary
- St. Teresa of Calcutta
If you have an update on a fish fry closing, or want to include a parish in the drive-thru or carry-out options, email web@whas11.com.
