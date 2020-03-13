LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As more events get canceled due to coronavirus concerns, some Louisville parishes have canceled fish fries for Friday, March 13.

The following fish fries are canceled as reported by The Record newspaper:

St. Bernadette

St. James (Louisville)

Holy Spirit

Holy Trinity

St. Stephen Martyr

These parishes have fish fries that include drive-thru or carry-out options:

St. Albert the Great

Mary Queen of Peace

St. Aloysius Pewee Valley

St. Michael

Ascension

Guardian Angels

Most Blessed Sacrament

St. Athanasius

Holy Family

Our Lady of Lourdes

Our Lady of Mt. Carmel

St. Bartholomew

Our Mother of Sorrows

St. Bernard

St. Paul

St. John Paul II

St. Peter the Apostle

St. Joseph

St. Rapael the Archangel

St. Edward

St. Martin of Tours

St. Elizabeth of Hungary

St. Teresa of Calcutta

If you have an update on a fish fry closing, or want to include a parish in the drive-thru or carry-out options, email web@whas11.com.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

RELATED: LIST | The best places to get good fish sandwiches in Louisville

RELATED: Fish Fry Fridays heat up with the first Friday of Lent