LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Mayor Greg Fischer said the city will close loop roads at some Louisville parks to provide more room for social distancing.

Fischer said loop roads in Iroquois, Cherokee and Chickasaw parks will close starting at 7 a.m. April 9. The parks will remain open.

"We're doing this to make it easier for pedestrians, cyclists and joggers to remain a healthy social distance," Fischer said.

The mayor also said closing the loop roads should protect people from crashes, as well as make sure people in the park have plenty of room to walk without crowding together when a car comes.

"This is a good thing," Fischer.

Barricades will be placed at those loops to block any cars. Fischer said golf courses will remain open at those parks, and people will still have access to courses.

While the barricades will be up indefinitely, Fischer said all of the Louisville parks will remain open. Playgrounds and courts will remain closed.

