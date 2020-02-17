LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Nearly a dozen firefighters are headed to St. Louis to assist their fellow firefighter Lesley Prather.

Prather was member of Truck 4/Engine 22 of District 1 that served the west end.

She and her daughter Rhyan, along with Coach Carrie McCaw and her daughter Kacey, died in a car crash as they were headed to a volleyball tournament in Kansas City.

Investigators say the driver of a pickup truck crossed the center line on Interstate 64 just outside St. Louis.

Leslie was a Louisville firefighter and Carrie was a well-known coach, both of them former volleyball players.

The investigation into that crash is still ongoing.

