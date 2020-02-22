LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A day after the community said their goodbyes to a volleyball coach and her 12-year-old daughter, Lesley Prather and her daughter Rhyan were laid to rest Friday.

A memorial service took place at Southeast Christian Church Friday morning followed by a procession to Calvary Cemetery.

"I never met [Prather] or anything but I heard about the story on the news and for some reason God compelled me to come here," Jonathan Dzurbala said who made the drive from Corbin, Indiana to show his support for something that hit close to home.

"14 years ago, I lost my fiancé to a drunk driver so I just felt like coming out and paying my respects," he said.

Prather and her 12-year-old Rhyan along with Carrie McCaw and her daughter Kacey were killed in a crash on Valentine's Day on I-64 near St. Louis. They were on their way to a volleyball tournament.

Prather was a Louisville firefighter and joined Engine 22 in 2016.

"They're putting their lives on the line for us every day as a firefighter to keep us safe and protected," Dzurbala said. "It makes us and everybody else feel loved that they're out there taking care of us every day."

While the investigation into the crash continues, the focus for the community remains on one thing.

"God bless the family and I'll be keeping them in my prayers," Dzurbala said.

