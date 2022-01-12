Louisville fire station conducts active shooter training for over 200 personnel

In wake of the recent mass shootings, the Anchorage Middletown Fire & EMS is on the forefront to make sure they are prepared.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Anchorage Middletown Fire & EMS conducted a rescue task force training for over 200 personnel on Thursday.

In wake of the recent mass shootings, the agency is on the forefront to make sure they are prepared.

Fire & EMS crews rushed over to treat a "patient", a practice mannequin, who had been shot multiple times by an active shooter. It's only a demonstration, but with the recent number of mass shootings across the country, they're being proactive.

Decked out in bulletproof vests and helmets, the EMS team is learning the proper way to bandage a patient, place them on a stretcher and get them to the hospital.

This training wasn't just Thursday, it's a mandatory training every quarter.

"This training will now become part of our yearly training calendar every quarter. We will be doing some sort of rescue task course event and then they will actually grow in scale to work with our law enforcement partners," Gary Grassi, Anchorage Middletown Fire & EMS Captain, said. "Hopefully we can get some buy in from our mutual aid partners, but Anchorage Middletown Fire & EMS is big enough that we can respond to our own active aggressor, active shooter threats."

The fire station says if you're ever in this situation, the best way to treat yourself is using the run, hide, fight method until first responders arrive.

Anchorage Middletown is the only fire department in the region training its staff to be rescue task force certified.

