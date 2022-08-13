Authorities investigate after body found in West Buechel fire

Louisville Metro Police and Louisville Fire Arson investigators are looking into the person's death.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Authorities are investigating after a body was found in a fire near West Buechel on Saturday.

According to a Louisville Fire Department official, firefighters were initially called to put out a fire against a fence in a 6400 block of Six Mile Lane around 11 a.m.

When crews arrived, they found some brush and other items burning.

The official says once the fire was put out, they discovered a body in the debris.

Louisville Metro Police and LFD Arson investigators were then called to the scene.

We will update this story as we learn more information.

