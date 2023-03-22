Louisville Fire: Two-story house a 'total loss' after Wednesday morning fire

Arson investigators are currently on scene.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A two-story building in west Louisville is a "total loss" after it was completely engulfed in flames on Wednesday morning.

Around 6 a.m., Louisville Fire Department responded to a heavy fire in a vacant building in the 700 block of South 23rd Street, according to an LFD press release.

It took 25 firefighters just over ten minutes to control the fire. No injuries were reported.

Arson investigators are currently on scene, determining the cause of the fire.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.