Louisville Fire investigates explosion at vacant home

Neighbors reported hearing an explosion at a vacant house on Hendon Road.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Fire officials are investigating a possible home explosion in the Bon Air neighborhood Saturday afternoon.

Neighbors reported hearing an explosion at a vacant house on Hendon Road at about 4 p.m. When crews arrived, the roof was engulfed.

The house was in the final stages of renovation and was not occupied. LG&E and Louisville Fire are looking into what caused the fire, however investigators said they do not believe it was a gas explosion.

WHAS11 will update this story with more information when it is received.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.