'I never seen such a blaze': Woman loses everything after fire in the Highlands

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Years of memories are dwindled down to one box after a massive fire in the Highlands Friday.

"It's like your life has been erased. There are no words when you lose everything you ever had," resident Lisa Duvall said.

Duvall said she was sitting in her living room when she noticed a burning smell coming from the back of her apartment around 3 a.m.



"I sat there for a second and I thought something's not right," she said. "And I got up, and I went to open the door, which would go into my kitchen area in the back of the house, and it hit me. The smoke, it was jet black, and the smoke just rushed in on me and I flew back and I slammed the door shut. And I knew then my house was on fire."

Duvall immediately grabbed her dog and started to run towards the stairs. That's when she slipped and broke her arm. She eventually managed to make it outside, only to find the entire building engulfed in flames.



"I never seen such a blaze. I never seen such a fire. I mean, I can't believe I got out," she said.

According to Louisville Fire Department, it took a major effort to stop the fire from spreading to other buildings on Douglas Boulevard.

Even while in pain, Duvall said she tried to help.



"I was like 'it's getting to the other buildings! It's getting to the other buildings!' And they'd run to this side to try to hose it, and then they'll run to other side," she said.

Sadly, they were unable to salvage Duvall's home and belongings, including her and her downstairs neighbor's cars.



"I'm afraid to look under the tarp," she said.

Since the fire, she's been picking up pieces with loved ones by her side. Her nephew Leon Ward said neighbors have also stepped in with a GoFundMe.



"We've had very great success with it so far, but so much more is needed. When you lose everything it takes a lot to recoup," Ward said. "We definitely need all the help we can get. Everything that anybody helps us with is greatly, greatly appreciated."



In the meantime, Duvall said she'll try to get back on her feet and hold onto the one thing she has left -- her faith.

"[God] he's not going to let me fall. He won't let me fall. He's going to be with me, He's not going to let me fall. I believe that," she said.

If you would like donate to the Duvall's GoFundMe, please click here.

